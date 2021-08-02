WLOX Careers
Memorial hosts outside COVID testing sites in many locations

Memorial Physician Clinic's Screening Site
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A drive-up testing site is open in Gulfport, and outside testing is available at locations in Biloxi and Long Beach. The two outside locations are still not drive-up sites.

The drive-up location is located at the Memorial Physician Clinic at 1213 Broad Avenue in Gulfport. It will be open from 8 am - 6 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The outside location in Biloxi is located at the Family Medicine at Cedar Lake at 1756 Popp’s Ferry Road. It will be open from 8 am - 6 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 3 pm on Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sunday.

The Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic at 5120 Beatline Road, Suite B, is also hosting outside services. It will be open from 7:30 am - 7:30 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 3 pm on Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sunday.

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport added the locations to help test people with symptoms of COVID.

The staff is giving rapid tests. If the rapid test comes back negative and the patients are showing symptoms, the staff is giving PCR tests.

Residents can also get tested at these other Memorial locations according to the times listed below. At this time, these locations are still walk-in only.

  • Gulfport

Magnolia Grove Walk-In Clinic - 4333 15th Street

Monday - Friday 8 am – 8 pm Saturday - Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

  • Gautier

Gautier Walk-In Clinic - 6510 Highway 90

Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm (Closed on Saturday and Sunday)

  • Wiggins

Memorial Stone County Medical Center - 1440 E. Central Avenue

Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm (Closed on Saturday and Sunday)

People can visit wearememorial.com/coronavirus for more information.

