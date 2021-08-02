WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Jay Pickett, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies at 60

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jay Pickett, longtime soap opera actor, has died at the age of 60, according to CNN.

He was known for his roles on “General Hospital,” “Port Charles” and “Days of Our Lives.”

NBC reported that Pickett was on location filming his latest project “Treasure Valley.”

Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer,...

Posted by Treasure Valley - The Movie on Sunday, August 1, 2021

“Treasure Valley” director Travis Mills said in a Facebook post that there was no official cause of death, but it “appears to have been a heart attack.”

“As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man,” Mills said in the post. “He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck
A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota, shows how the parking area, usually filled with up to...
Semiconductor shortage changes the way car dealerships operate on Gulf Coast
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
‘I would like to have a skin test first’: Biloxi woman pushes for allergy test for COVID vaccination
FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
Fish and Game Report
Fish and Game Report
WLOX Editorial: Our secret is out
WLOX Editorial: Our secret is out