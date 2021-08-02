WLOX Careers
Gulfport students react to school mask mandate

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New signs posted in front of Gulfport High inform students, teachers and visitors that they need to mask up before they head inside.

The school district issued the mask mandate in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but some students like junior Patricia Ugochukwu have been following safety protocols despite the new protocol.

“I keep my mask on all the time, every day,” said Ugochukwu.

Along with masking up, the Gulfport High School junior is also fully vaccinated against COVID-19. She feels that because she follows the correct guidelines, she managed to not catch the virus despite being in a classroom with a teacher who tested positive.

“I was able to avoid being quarantined,” said Ugochukwu. “Thank God I am vaccinated and I had my mask on.”

That’s the kind of outlook school leaders hope more students adopt as everyone masks up until COVID-19 cases drop and officials reevaluate the decision.

“It’s not just for the faculty. It’s not just so the school looks nice. It’s for the students,” senior Colton Bruni said. “The students get somewhere from this. It’s the intention of the school to help me get to where I want to be.”

Officials say the mandate’s goal is to minimize quarantines and outbreaks as more students return to in-person learning.

“We want healthy kids. So that’s part of the reason why we need to get back in the masks for a little while,” said Technical/Creative Writing teacher Patrick Wadsworth.

Both students and teachers hope the new mandate keeps more students in class, experiencing everything high school has to offer.

“With extracurriculars and sports, we want to keep all those rolling as normal as possible,” said Wadsworth. “We know we want to keep (students) safe. We know this is the best place for them to learn.”

That’s important for Bruni as he looks to cap off a memorable senior year with the soccer team.

“If there’s something that we have to follow or abide by, we’re are going to do it because we love the sport,” said Bruni. “It’s really just about making sure we are able to play.”

And for Ugochukwu, she hopes she won’t have to go back to virtual learning and stay with her friends for the rest of the school year.

“I’m talkative more to people because I really miss being with a lot of kids in class,” said Ugochukwu. “I’m really looking forward to this year. This year is going to be great.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

