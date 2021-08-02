Gulfport requiring masks inside city buildings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Coast city will require masks inside municipal buildings in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Gulfport announced Monday masks are required inside city buildings beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

“With tracking data, input from medical professionals, and members of our city family contracting the virus, it is prudent to implement these requirements at this time, in an effort to help mitigate the further spread of this disease,” said Mayor Billy Hewes.

Gulfport’s announcement comes as the state reported nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period.

Today MSDH is reporting 4,991 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 13 deaths, and 114 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 348,496 cases, 7,556 deaths, and 1,032,928 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/DZNXEt44o1 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 2, 2021

In another part of the county, D’Iberville announced it postponed The State of the City event scheduled for Monday night “out of an abundance of caution for the welfare and safety of all.”

Gulfport said the mandate will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.

