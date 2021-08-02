WLOX Careers
Gulfport requiring masks inside city buildings

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Coast city will require masks inside municipal buildings in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Gulfport announced Monday masks are required inside city buildings beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

“With tracking data, input from medical professionals, and members of our city family contracting the virus, it is prudent to implement these requirements at this time, in an effort to help mitigate the further spread of this disease,” said Mayor Billy Hewes.

Gulfport’s announcement comes as the state reported nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period.

In another part of the county, D’Iberville announced it postponed The State of the City event scheduled for Monday night “out of an abundance of caution for the welfare and safety of all.”

Gulfport said the mandate will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.

