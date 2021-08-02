Grenade, chainsaw, hidden sword among items intercepted at New Orleans Airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a tweet, TSA officers say they’ve recently intercepted knives, martial arts tools, and other threats at the New Orleans Airport.

Just a tiny sample of knives, martial arts tools and other threats our ⁦@TSA⁩ officers intercepted recently ⁦@flyneworleans⁩ pic.twitter.com/j11czt18ON — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) August 1, 2021

Officials say most of the items pictured, except for a grenade and a tank of gasoline, could have been placed in a checked bag. In these instances, however, passengers chose to leave their items behind.

What appears to be an unsuspecting cane was actually hiding a sword inside.

Spiked keychains, brass knuckles, knives, and guns were also pictured.

Earlier this month, US Customs agents seized thousands of fake eyelashes destined for a beauty shop in New Orleans.

