D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter location on Sangani Boulevard in D’Iberville is closing for two days so the entire store can be deep cleaned and restocked. The store will close Monday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. and remain closed all day Tuesday. It will reopen to customers Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6 a.m.

According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed. People can call the pharmacy at 228-396-4778 for assistance.

Brian Little, a member of the Walmart Corporate Affairs team, said the D’Iberville location is closing as part of a company-initiated program to help healthcare workers in areas with high transmission numbers. The closing will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to sanitize the store. I will also allow more time for employees to restock shelves and prepare for reopening.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” said Little.

Little also said Walmart is following CDC guidance, which will include requiring fully vaccinated employees to wear masks in public, indoor settings.

“When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” said Little.

D’Iberville shoppers still have an alternative Walmart option. The Walmart Neighborhood Market on D’Iberville Road is operating as normal.

“Our other stores throughout the area will remain open at this time so that our customers can continue to shop for their essential needs,” said Little. “We’re monitoring our stores and making evaluations on a case-by-case basis while continuing our cleaning and safety measures based on advice from health experts.”

