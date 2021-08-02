WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible

Shad White
Shad White
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An audit of federal money by Mississippi State Auditor Shad White revealed some people receiving Medicaid who were ineligible.

The audit sampled 180 Medicaid beneficiaries in the state and revealed that about five percent were ineligible because of their high income on their tax return.

Medicaid makes up 49 percent of federal funds spent by the state.

“I want to thank the team of auditors who worked this year on the Single Audit,” added White. “With every finding, they are putting their licenses on the line. They do so to make our state better and out of fidelity to the taxpayers.”

The study was done because the Division of Medicaid does not have legal authority to compare state income tax returns with the income claimed by Medicaid applicants.

White said the state is potentially handing out millions of dollars in Medicaid money to ineligible people.

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point
South Mississippi’s own Cory McGee has advanced to the women’s 1,500m semifinals at the 2021...
Pass Christian’s Cory McGee advances to Olympic semifinals
SOURCE: WLBT
2020 and 2021 classes inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Twyla Moore of Biloxi has been in self-imposed isolation since the pandemic began last year....
Coast woman pushing for allergy skin test as an option before COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

The Memorial Physical Clinic will begin seeing driv-up patients on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Memorial to open drive-up COVID testing site in Gulfport
WLOX Editorial: We are glad to see our officials not just continuing the status quo for...
WLOX Editorial: We are glad to see our officials not just continuing the status quo for spending our tax dollars
Super Bowl 50 goes high tech for home entertainment
Super Bowl 50 goes high tech for home entertainment
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
At its three hospitals - located in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport - Singing River...
SRHS restricts visitors as number of hospitalized COVID patients goes up