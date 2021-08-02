WLOX Careers
4,991 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported over last 3 days in Mississippi

There were a total of 1,234 new cases and 3 new deaths reported in South Mississippi over the last three days.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths in the state over the last three days. The number of new cases were reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Last weekend, there were 3,608 new cases and six new deaths reported. In July 2021, Mississippi added 26,732 COVID-19 cases and 144 COVID-19 deaths. The same time last year, the state saw 29,890 cases and 566 deaths.

Monday’s total included 1,234 new cases and three new deaths reported in the six southernmost counties.

Those new cases were reported in Harrison County (539), Jackson County (365), Pearl River County (140), Hancock County (100), Stone County (45), and George County (45).

In the six southern counties of the state, new deaths that occurred between July 27-30 were reported in Harrison County (1), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George276751608
Hancock4380887014
Harrison21,06633049672
Jackson15,59725224435
Pearl River533615319339
Stone2341388514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 1 at 3pm, there have been a total of 348,496 cases and 7,556 deaths reported.

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties.

Hospitalizations

In the last two weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have doubled. As of July 29, there were 823 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 226 were in the ICU and 108 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of July 26, 2021, there are 317,559 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 34 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Weekly Overall Totals of Vaccinations Administered in Mississippi
Weekly Overall Totals of Vaccinations Administered in Mississippi(MSDH)

Testing

As of July 25, a total of 3,010,386 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

