‘Vaccinate the Coast’ campaign makes stop in Biloxi

By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A typical Sunday morning at First Missionary Baptist Church in Biloxi means proclaiming the word of God. However, on this first day of August, they’re also doing COVID-19 vaccines for the community.

Coastal Family Health and the William Carey University Pharmacy school were there for “Vaccinate the Coast” an effort to make sure these vaccines get out to those who need them the most.

Eighty-nine-year-old Alneea Gibbs says she never goes anywhere. That’s why she didn’t get COVID, or the vaccine before Sunday, but church Deacon Larry Travis made sure Gibbs was going to get out and roll up her sleeve.

“She hadn’t had a shot. I asked her yesterday. She said she hadn’t. I said I’ll come and get you. She said I hope you forget about it,” Travis said. “She obeyed whenever I told her. She did pretty good.”

Gibbs said now that he’s gotten one dose of the vaccine, she feels better about her health.

“I don’t go anywhere. If I had it,” Gibbs added. “I got my grandchildren who get my groceries and pay my bills. So I stay at home.”

Adrianne Barton is a William Carey University pharmacy student. She and classmate Tiera Corey didn’t have to go on this vaccine run, but they both volunteered to learn, and to help the cause.

“I think it’s just important in general. And like she said, I wanted to get more practice since we’re going to be doing this the rest of our lives,” Corey said.

While the turnout was light, the hope is each shot given was a step forward in battling the global pandemic.

