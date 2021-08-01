Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say a man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, the accident happened around noon. He says the victim was thrown from his vehicle onto the bridge.

Officials identified the victim as 29-year-old Jonathan Odom. Odom was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday. (Sabrina Brady)

Ashley says no other injuries were reported and the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.