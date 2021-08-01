WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man dies in fatal three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say a man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, the accident happened around noon. He says the victim was thrown from his vehicle onto the bridge.

Officials identified the victim as 29-year-old Jonathan Odom. Odom was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.
A man died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Highway 63 bridge in Moss Point Saturday.(Sabrina Brady)

Ashley says no other injuries were reported and the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
Questions surrounding kratom surface after fatal car wreck
Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota, shows how the parking area, usually filled with up to...
Semiconductor shortage changes the way car dealerships operate on Gulf Coast
Authorities say 29-year old Christopher Jerome Brown turned himself in late Friday afternoon.
Suspect in Jackson County fatal shooting now in custody
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees

Latest News

Both in-state and out-of-state visitors can experience the art of travel by gaining free...
LIVE: Free admission offered at select Mississippi art museums
More heat and humidity today! Rain chances increase by the afternoon.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
The organization wanted to celebrate its re-opening while honoring the neighborhood. People got...
Biloxi Little Theatre hosts Rock Around the Block Party
The event was produced by Red Radio Productions South and is an outgrowth of the group’s...
First Red Sky Music and Arts Festival strikes a sweet chord