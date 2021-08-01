Heat Advisory today. Hit or miss storms later this afternoon.

Welcome to August! It’s going to be blazing hot and humid today with highs reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be reaching 105-110, and we are under a Heat Advisory through the afternoon. It’s important to stay hydrated and take some breaks in the A/C. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Some showers and storms may linger tonight. We’ll stay warm with lows in the 70s. A front approaching us from the north will bring more showers and storms on Monday. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be possible. Highs will climb around 90 before the rain arrives. If the front lingers, we’ll have more rain on Tuesday. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will be lower by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

