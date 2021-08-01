Free admission offered at select Mississippi art museums

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of a statewide, collaborative effort to welcome visitors back to art museums and sculpture gardens, seven of Mississippi’s major arts institutions will offer free admission during the month of August.

Both in-state and out-of-state visitors can experience the art of travel by gaining free admission to participating art museums throughout the state.

Two of those museums are right here on the Gulf Coast: Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art and Walter Anderson Museum of Art.

“Mississippi has a long and storied history of producing some of the world’s most creative individuals, and for the month of August, people everywhere will have an opportunity to see some of the most prestigious collections of that creative work for free,” said Sarah Story, executive director of the Mississippi Arts Commission. “In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the discounts offered through Art Museum Month Mississippi are intended to get people excited about experiencing art in person and with one another again.”

Many of the state’s art museums and sculpture gardens offer interactive exhibits and experiences for visitors to foster a greater understanding of art and artists’ perspectives. From the Gulf Coast to the Mississippi Delta, Art Museum Month Mississippi allows travelers access to Mississippi’s rich artistic legacy, free of charge.

For a list of participating museums and to sign up for free admission during Art Museum Month Mississippi, CLICK HERE.

