WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Red Sky Music and Arts Festival strikes a sweet chord

The first Red Sky Music and Arts Festival was an outgrowth of the Red Radio Productions South...
The first Red Sky Music and Arts Festival was an outgrowth of the Red Radio Productions South pod-cast. And it featured musicians and visual artists from all along the Coast and region.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A virtual project became real Saturday night. What began as a podcast to promote South Mississippi artists of all kinds, turned into The Red Sky Music and Arts Festival in Biloxi.

And organizers along with those who came say it struck a sweet chord.

The event was produced by Red Radio Productions South, and is an outgrowth of the group’s podcast that took off during the pandemic.

Just like the podcast, the in-person festival includes musicians, visual artists, sometimes working in tandem as well as performing artists across the Coast and beyond.

And, it’s been a journey.

“It makes me feel tired,” organizer Mandy Andersen said with a big laugh. But, she’s happy.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s nice,” she said. “We have a village around us and they have helped us 100 percent if not more.”

Andersen said it is everything the podcast is and more.

“It’s a way for our viewers to be able to come and see what we’re experiencing at home and through the internet,” she said. “Now you can experience it in person.’

If first reactions are any indication, the festival may be in for a long ride.

“I think it’s amazing for a local community like this to have a really good turnout. We have great watermelon margaritas,” Michael Wetzel said with a smile. “I think an opportunity like this will draw a lot of people in. I think it’s really good for the community.”

And, it’s good for the performers.

“It’s really great, because they are showcasing the talent we have in South Mississippi,” said Paul Robinson.

Robinson has watched the podcast and now he’s watching it real time.

“Let’s put it this way: We support those who that are supporting the community, right?” he said. “So, we are here supporting every effort, especially to bring this back to the district in downtown Biloxi.”

The festival is just now wrapping up and organizers are considering having the event again next year.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday...
Waffle House robbed at gunpoint; Authorities searching for suspect
Gulfport and Pass Christian join the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Moss Point School...
Pass Christian School District joins others in requiring masks for students, employees
Authorities say 29-year old Christopher Jerome Brown turned himself in late Friday afternoon.
Suspect in Jackson County fatal shooting now in custody