WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Biloxi Little Theatre hosts Rock Around the Block Party

The organization wanted to celebrate its re-opening while honoring the neighborhood. People got...
The organization wanted to celebrate its re-opening while honoring the neighborhood. People got the chance to eat free barbeque, snow cones and popcorn.(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The heat advisory couldn’t keep people away in Biloxi. Crowds gathered at the Biloxi Little Theatre for its first Rock Around the Block Party.

The organization wanted to celebrate its re-opening while honoring the neighborhood. People got the chance to eat free barbeque, snow cones and popcorn.

Planners also had face painting, games and even a dunk tank for people to enjoy. Mayor FoFo Gilich and our very own, Chet Landry got to cool off as they took a dip in the tank.

Member, Summer Seldy said that the theatre hasn’t hosted a block party in years and is glad revamp the tradition.

“We wanted to celebrate re-opening the theatre, kids going back to school and the community for allowing us to do this,” said Seldy.

Seldy said that she’s happy that the theatre is a part of the community that supports the organization tremendously.

“Isn’t it so fabulous that they come to the theatre, they come to our productions and they allow us to bring this much noise and come to our event?” said Seldy.

Crystal Wingo said that she mainly volunteers in D’Iberville, however, she said that having more volunteers from different communities can help improve the success of events.

“I think it’s always best to combine communities together. Collaboration makes an event much bigger and better,” said Wingo. “That way you can share your ideas, split the cost, and have more people involved.”

The organization was also able to provide 96 free backpacks that are filled with school supplies for students.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday...
Waffle House robbed at gunpoint; Authorities searching for suspect
Gulfport and Pass Christian join the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Moss Point School...
Pass Christian School District joins others in requiring masks for students, employees
Authorities say 29-year old Christopher Jerome Brown turned himself in late Friday afternoon.
Suspect in Jackson County fatal shooting now in custody

Latest News

Brittney Reese qualified for the long jump finals. Her second 6.86m jump landed her the ticket...
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese qualifies for Olympic finals
Hundreds of families came out Saturday morning to make sure their students were ready to hit...
Mississippi healthcare providers team up to vaccinate Hispanic families
Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.31.21 6 PM
Heat advisory Sunday; afternoon storms possible
A music and arts festival is happening in downtown Biloxi.
LIVE REPORT: Red Sky Summer Music and Arts Festival happening in Biloxi