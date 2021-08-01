Biloxi Little Theatre hosts Rock Around the Block Party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The heat advisory couldn’t keep people away in Biloxi. Crowds gathered at the Biloxi Little Theatre for its first Rock Around the Block Party.

The organization wanted to celebrate its re-opening while honoring the neighborhood. People got the chance to eat free barbeque, snow cones and popcorn.

Planners also had face painting, games and even a dunk tank for people to enjoy. Mayor FoFo Gilich and our very own, Chet Landry got to cool off as they took a dip in the tank.

Member, Summer Seldy said that the theatre hasn’t hosted a block party in years and is glad revamp the tradition.

“We wanted to celebrate re-opening the theatre, kids going back to school and the community for allowing us to do this,” said Seldy.

Seldy said that she’s happy that the theatre is a part of the community that supports the organization tremendously.

“Isn’t it so fabulous that they come to the theatre, they come to our productions and they allow us to bring this much noise and come to our event?” said Seldy.

Crystal Wingo said that she mainly volunteers in D’Iberville, however, she said that having more volunteers from different communities can help improve the success of events.

“I think it’s always best to combine communities together. Collaboration makes an event much bigger and better,” said Wingo. “That way you can share your ideas, split the cost, and have more people involved.”

The organization was also able to provide 96 free backpacks that are filled with school supplies for students.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.