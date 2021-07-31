Memorial Hospital at Gulfport takes vaccines to under-served communities

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “This is getting serious.”

That was Tina Harris’ explanation of why she finally got her first COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

“I had to make myself come today,” said Harris. “I was scared to come today, but I have small children to take care of.”

One of them, a 14-year-old, tested positive for coronavirus last week.

“So I didn’t really take it seriously at first, then my family members started getting it and so at that point, I was still scared to take the shot, but I said I’ve got to do it, I have to do it,” said Harris.

“A lot of people are scared,” said Harris. “They say they don’t want to turn into zombies and all this crazy crap.”

The fourth wave is serious enough to get registered nurse Pamela Latimer out of retirement to help administer shots.

Latimer retired in 2014 after 25 years of nursing. In March, the hospital called her and asked if she would return to work to help battle the pandemic. She was more than willing.

“This is a worldwide pandemic,” said Latimer. “And I felt like I could do a little part to help get everybody that we could vaccinate to help slow it and deter it and prevent unneeded illnesses and deaths that’s going to happen if the population is not vaccinated.”

She is seeing a difference in the latest wave of patients.

“They thought they could wait it out, and that they wouldn’t get sick,” said Latimer. “But now they’re seeing that with the wave that we’re getting of the Delta they’re seeing now that it is more infectious, and the younger age group that was saying, ‘I’m too healthy, I’m too strong. It’s not going to get me,’ they’re coming down with it now.”

“They’re seeing now that their age group is the weak link in the chain now. and they need to also get it so they don’t spread it to their families and communities,” said Latimer.

The pandemic is serious enough for community leaders to organize a vaccine site to make it easier to get a shot. Leaders from the two churches in Soria City helped make it happen. Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church made its hall available.

“They came up with the idea of having a vaccine site in the community to get more people in the community to come somewhere they feel comfortable to get their vaccine done,” said Alfred Scruggs, a trustee with the church.

“Especially people in our community, they don’t like to get out of their comfort zone. so if you put the vaccination site somewhere they feel comfortable coming to, somewhere they know,” said Scruggs. “We’ve had a number of people who have come upon bikes today, some people have walked up, so it makes it more convenient for them to come to the site.”

It was close enough for Harris to walk from her home.

“We didn’t have a lot scheduled this morning, but we had a good show that walked in to get the vaccine when they heard we were going to be here,” said Latimer. “Word of mouth.”

The event only brought out 20 people, but that’s 20 more who have their first shot of protection from the deadly virus.

The Memorial crew will return in three weeks to give those 20 their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine and anyone who wants the first shot.

“I see a lot more people getting interested in begin vaccinated just due to the numbers going up,” said Scruggs. “So, we felt it was a great time now with more people interested to go ahead and try to move forward.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.