Logan Tanner helps coach George County baseball camp

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Already a month removed from hoisting the College World Series title, the feeling still hasn’t set in for George County alum Logan Tanner.

“I still wake up and think man, we really won a national championship,” Tanner said. “I don’t think it’ll sink in until we get our rings this fall. It’s awesome.”

In between playing for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and reporting back to Starkville for fall ball, Tanner found time this week to come back to Lucedale to help coach the George County baseball camp, where over 150 kids showed up Friday.

“All of them were really cool, really nice kids,’ Tanner said. “They asked me some pretty hard-hitting questions, they were pretty fun. It was fun to talk to those kids.”

While his time off is limited, he says there’s always enough time to help the town that’s helped him grow into the student-athlete he is today.

“It’s awesome, I love to give back to the community,” he said. “With everything they’ve given me, it’s truly an honor.”

And even with newly crowned national glory, the hometown hero never gets tired of returning to his roots.

“It’s still home, it’ll always be the same thing,” he said. “It’s awesome here. It’s a small town, everybody knows everybody. It’s pretty cool.”

