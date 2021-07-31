Incredibly hot and humid today

Dangerous heat is expected today, and all of South Mississippi is under an Excessive Heat Warning! High temperatures will be in the upper 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be as high as 110-115. It’s extremely important to stay hydrated and spend some time in the A/C, or else you’ll run the risk of getting heat related illnesses. A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

Tonight will stay very warm and humid. Low temps will only drop into the upper 70s by the morning. Sunday will be very hot and humid again with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be well over 100. However, we have a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A front getting closer to us on Monday will increase our rain chances. We’ll be a little cooler with highs near 90.

More showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. We’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms may linger into Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

The tropics remain quiet at this time.

