Dozens honor and celebrate a civil rights giant who spent decades fighting for racial equality

Honoring and celebrating a civil rights giant who spent decades fighting for racial equality
By Quentin Smith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - He’s known as being a civil rights giant.

Hollis Watkins Muhammad played an instrumental role in fighting for equal rights in the segregated south.

On Friday, dozens honored him during a Freedom Celebration. Those on hand said it was important for them to give Muhammad his flowers while he’s still here.

And get this, Friday also happens to be his 80th birthday.

Muhammad was a member of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, also known as SNCC. The civil rights group helped tear down barriers and get African-Americans registered to vote.

Muhammad spent decades fighting for freedom and equality during the civil rights movement. In fact, he was even sent to prison in his fight for equality.

But he didn’t let that stop him. While Muhammad is proud of how far things have come. He said there’s still more to be done.

“The best radical that we can be is to be one that’s going to build an entity and work to develop and make things better for our people.”

“He dedicated a whole month participating in the new Freedom Summer Project, organizing and working with young people who are very passionate about that,” said Mac Epps, executive director for Mississippi Move. “We just lost one of his mentors who got him into the movement, which was Mr. Bob Moses, so it was really, really good to do this.”

Mississippi Move put on the celebration.

This year marks the 61st year since SNCC was formed.

This also marks the 60th year since the Freedom Rides.

During the ceremony, the Freedom Riders were also recognized and honored for their instrumental role during the civil rights movement.

Mississippi Move said it wants to keep events like this one going in an effort to continue teaching and educating the next generation.

