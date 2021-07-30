WLOX Careers
Outside workers react to excessive heat warning in South Mississippi

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now extreme heat is gripping South Mississippi. It can be dangerous for anyone spending time outside, especially for people who work all day under the sun.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for heat index values in the 110-115°F range.

Brandon and Dannette Necaise have owned 2 Ol’ Boys Services for two months and said they love being able to meet and assist new people.

However, Dannette said that the heat can make things challenging while trying to work.

“Yesterday, we did a job at Waffle House, and I actually got really hot, pour sweating, and I started shaking really bad,” said Dannette. “I actually had to sit down and cool off because I felt like I was getting too overheated.”

Brandon Necasie said that they service yards from dawn until dust, so he makes it a point to stay hydrated while in the Southern heat.

“Drink plenty of water and plenty of Gatorade,” said Brandon. “If not, you’ll get overheated and pass out.”

However, Dannette Necasie said to be particular about water temperatures during scorching heat.

“We say don’t drink cold water if you get too hot,” said Dannette. “It can actually put your body into shock, drinking cold water straight out of the chest. It is still important to drink water though.”

