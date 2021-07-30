WLOX Careers
Harrison County school going virtual for first day

West Harrison Middle students won’t be returning to traditional classrooms on their first day of school. But it’s not due to COVID-19, rather a delay in construction of the new school.(Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - West Harrison Middle students won’t be returning to traditional classrooms on their first day of school. But it’s not due to COVID-19, rather a delay in construction of the new school.

On Friday, it was announced that West Harrison Middle will begin the 2021-2022 school year with virtual learning. Construction of the new school was scheduled to be finished on July 15th, but the work still isn’t finished forcing a delay in the school opening.

According to Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King, the district is unsure of the completion date but they’re pushing to be back in as soon as possible.

“They’re working as hard as they can and this will be a week by week decision about whether we can get them in school or not,” said King.

King also said they’re making sure students won’t fall behind because of the unforeseen circumstances.

“We’ll make sure each has a computer and if they don’t have a computer and if they don’t have an operational computer we’ll provide paper packets for them,” said King. “We won’t let any student fall behind because of delays we have no control over.”

Dear West Harrison Middle School Family, We have been highly anticipating starting school in our new home - West...

Posted by Harrison County School District MS on Friday, July 30, 2021

The district says the distance learning situation is only temporary, and all students will return to the campus when they receive a ‘certificate of occupancy.’

