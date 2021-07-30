VT Halter Marine getting $41 million contract from U.S. Navy

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A local shipbuilding company is getting an additional $41 million contract to building another barge for U.S. Navy crews to live aboard.

VT Halter Main was just awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy to build a fifth Auxiliary Personnel Lighter birthing and messing barge. The 82 meters long vessel will include offices, classrooms, washrooms, laundry facilities, medical treatment areas, a barbershop and a fitness center and host a total of 611 people. Construction is to begin in August.

“We appreciate the Navy’s continued confidence in Halter Marine by awarding us with this fifth APL berthing barge,” said Bob Merchant, President and CEO of Halter Marine. “We have a strong history of designing and building multiple-vessel contracts for the Navy. We look forward to delivering the first three APLs throughout this summer.”

In September 2018, Halter Marine got the first contract to design and build two units for $78 million. The contract was extended to include two more units. Construction on the fourth vessel is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. The total contract award could be over $244 million.

“Designing and building five APLs here in Jackson County, Mississippi, is good for our local community and economy,” said Kevin Amis, Executive Vice President of Operations. “Halter Marine continues to hire skilled local craftsmen and women, and we are training 55 others through our apprentice program. This APL program benefits both the livelihood of the local craftsmen and women as well as our national security.”

APLs are used by the Navy to house crewmembers when ships are in port for availabilities and Inter-Deployment Training Cycles. The barges are mobile and can be towed to new bases or shipyards to support changing fleet requirements. They can also be used for humanitarian missions and other temporary assignments.

