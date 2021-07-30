Three Coast school districts set to wear masks when school returns

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite comments from Gov. Tate Reeves this week calling the latest CDC guidance “foolish” and saying he had no intentions of enforcing a mask mandate, three school districts on the Gulf Coast will require masks when they return to school next week.

Students and employees in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Moss Point School District, and Picayune School District will be required to wear masks. Two of those districts are in Jackson County, where the number of COVID-19 cases has remained the highest in South Mississippi over the last week.

For school administrators, it’s all about minimizing the risk of exposure to keep everyone safe and give them the best chance at staying in the school building.

“We wanted to lead the charge in making sure that, not only are our students and teachers safe, but that they felt safe,” said Moss Point High Principal David Graves. “It’s very important for us to make sure that we implement any procedure that will allow both our teachers and our students to remain where they need to be, which is in the building.”

Mask Requirement Update From PGSD Supt. Dr. Wayne Rodolfich effective Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. This mask requirement is for all -vaccinated and unvaccinated. Posted by Pascagoula-Gautier School District on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Dr. Wayne Rodolfich says he wants to make sure students are not getting anymore exposure than necessary.

“Using these masks is just one of the ways we are trying to combat it. We’re doing all the hand washing, social distancing, all the thing that we were doing before,” said Rodolfich. “We’re just trying to make sure that we keep replicating the same practices that kept us in school last year.”

They are easy things to do to ensure everyone’s safety that will hopefully keep the spread of the virus down, keeping everyone in the classroom instead of learning virtually, said school officials.

“We’re going to do whatever we have to do to keep our students and staff safe,” said Trent Lott Academy Principal Dr. Stewart Smirthwaite. “So if that’s what the school district is suggesting and that’s what some of our other state and local health officials are suggesting, that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to make sure our students are masked up, our staff members are masked up, to keep students in school so we can keep going with our traditional school model.”

At Thursday’s back to school rally in Moss Point, students and parents were preparing for the return to the classroom.

Temesha Chaney has two children attending Moss Point schools and says she is in favor of the mask mandate in schools.

“The second round of COVID is back,” she said. “I think everyone should, regardless if you’re vaccinated or not, be required to wear a mask.”

PGSD’s new mask mandate will be re-evaluated at the school board meeting on Sept. 13, 2021. Between now and then, Rodolfich said he hopes to see the variants that are contributing to the increase in new cases burn itself out.

Long Beach, Gulfport, Jackson County, Ocean Springs, Hancock County, Bay Waveland and Pearl River County school districts have all said they will not enforce masks, although several of them are recommending that students and teachers wear them.

