Want to get the COVID vaccine? Here’s where to go this weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you want to get the vaccine this weekend, you are in luck.

As tCOVID-19 cases increase across the Coast, many organizations are hosting COVID vaccine clinics. The following lists a few locations that are offering the vaccine over the weekend and early next week.

Friday, July 30

Mercy Seat Missisisionary Baptist Church - 9 am - 3 pm - 1541 20th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501

Saturday, July 31

Waveland Pharmacy - 10 am - 4 pm - 112 Auderer Boulevard, Waveland, MS 39576

Ocean Springs Middle School - 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm - 3600 Hanshaw Road, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Sunday, August 1

First Mission Baptist Church - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm - 658 Esters Boulevard, Biloxi, MS 39530

Tuesday Augst 3

Ocean Springs Community Center - 10 am -1 pm - 512 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

All of these events are open to the public to people aged 12 years and older. Anyone who is 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Masks may be required at certain locations.

