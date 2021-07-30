Semiconductor shortage changes the way car dealerships operate on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have noticed there aren’t as many new cars in dealership lots on the Gulf Coast, and there’s a good reason why.

The worldwide semiconductor shortage is taking a toll, or, at least, it’s fundamentally changing the way dealerships operate.

“Normally, this area over here is full of new Toyota vehicles - 200, up to 250 sometimes 300 new Toyota vehicles,” said Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota in Gulfport.

But, for now, he is filling the lot with used cars. That’s the majority of his onsite stock. The new cars are along the front, all 27 of them.

“We’re trying to fill our lot up is where I’m getting at,” he said.

And, the showcase area has changed as well.

“Normally, we can display, one, two, three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 vehicles on the front porch,” Allen said.

But now, it’s empty. All this, because the shortage of semiconductors needed to operate the vehicles has slowed manufacturing all over the world.

Allen, who also represents close to 200 dealerships as the chairman of the Mississippi Auto Dealers Association, said the crisis has fundamentally changed the way cars are sold.

“We are now allowed to display on our websites, inbound inventory,” he said. “So, we are selling cars that are coming. And they’re coming in sold, and they’re just going out immediately, so our lots are not having a chance to fill up.”

Right now, he said his dealership has about 75 new cars in-bound. Used cars have become a hot commodity, and that’s pushing up prices.

“The good news is your trade-in is worth more now than ever,” Allen said. “But watch it very closely because once dealers’ lots start filling back up, those used car values will decline because it balances itself out.”

Another effect of the computer chip shortage: the service department.

“I mean, people that have a car already are going to opt to do what work it needs on it. And, our service drive is just slammed packed,” said Allen. “We’re hiring service technicians left and right. And, I know, every dealership is looking for technicians everywhere. A labor shortage is not helping this process.”

Allen hopes that business will be back closer to normal by the end of the year.

He added that depending on the kind of vehicle, it could take about 30 days to get it through the new system, if that car is being produced.

