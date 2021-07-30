Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle

METAIRIE, Lou. (WLOX) - Training camp kicked off for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, and it looked a bit unfamiliar as the first camp under Sean Payton without Drew Brees.

A quarterback battle is nearly a foreign concept to the Saints, but it’s priority number one entering the 2021 season. Taysom Hill took first team reps on Thursday with Jameis Winston taking second team reps - though that says a lot more about the past, given Hill’s experience in the system, than it does the future.

Familiarity is important when deciding between one of two quarterbacks, but when trying to fill the shoes of number nine, there’s a lot more to it than that, according to Sean Payton.

“It’s all of it. We’re evaluating everything we’re seeing,” he said. “We’re charting throws, we obviously understand what group they’re with. I was taught early on, let’s evaluate what we see on film. That’s formulating by a lot of reps.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.