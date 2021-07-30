WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, Lou. (WLOX) - Training camp kicked off for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, and it looked a bit unfamiliar as the first camp under Sean Payton without Drew Brees.

A quarterback battle is nearly a foreign concept to the Saints, but it’s priority number one entering the 2021 season. Taysom Hill took first team reps on Thursday with Jameis Winston taking second team reps - though that says a lot more about the past, given Hill’s experience in the system, than it does the future.

Familiarity is important when deciding between one of two quarterbacks, but when trying to fill the shoes of number nine, there’s a lot more to it than that, according to Sean Payton.

“It’s all of it. We’re evaluating everything we’re seeing,” he said. “We’re charting throws, we obviously understand what group they’re with. I was taught early on, let’s evaluate what we see on film. That’s formulating by a lot of reps.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
When classes begin in the Pascagoula-Gautier, Moss Point and Picayune school districts next...
Multiple coast school districts will now require masks
Nick Pittman died on July 24, 2021, after being shot at a home in Jackson County. He was 36.
Father killed in Jackson County remembered for being a protector, family man
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,895 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi

Latest News

Shuckers vs. Biscuits - game three (07/29/2021)
Shuckers vs. Biscuits - game three (07/29/2021)
Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle
Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league - in 2025
Sam Kendricks on positive COVID-19 test in Tokyo
Mississippi Olympian Sam Kendricks speaks out after positive COVID-19 test