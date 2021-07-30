WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile delivers ‘Meals on Wheels’ in Hattiesburg

Christian Services meals on wheels route got a fun surprise
The wienermobile delivered meals across Hattiesburg.
The wienermobile delivered meals across Hattiesburg.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from Christian Services took off from their downtown Hattiesburg offices in style to deliver “Meals on Wheels” in the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

“We’re super excited and we just got a call saying they would love to come about, see what we do and deliver meals on wheels with us, and it was just such a blessing and opportunity to remind people of all the folks that are on our ‘Meals on Wheels’ routes. We just think this is going to brighten their day more,” said Christian Services Executive Director Maggie West.

The truck sure did surprise people along the route.

Recipients laughed and pointed at the truck as it pulled up. Some even burst into the ‘Oscar Mayer Wiener” song when they saw it.

“I appreciate Christian Services. They have been so wonderful to me and I know many others and I just can’t say enough about them,” said one resident. “But I sure do appreciate them. Everyone is so nice. And I appreciate y’all coming and I’m loving seeing the Oscar Mayer wiener truck.”

Christian Services volunteers work throughout the year to feed folks and they say it was nice to add a little fun to the menu today.

“Every day our volunteers are out there bringing them a plate and love and prayer, but I mean today is just going to be super fun and super exciting and just a reminder that we serve over 6,000 meals a month to ‘Meals on Wheels’ participants who are in their homes, who can’t cook for themselves or don’t, you know, have necessarily a whole lot of support. So what a great opportunity for them to have fun today and just remember how blessed and loved they are,” West said.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and to see if you qualify for Christian Service’s “Meals on Wheels,” call (601) 582-LOVE (5683).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Gulfport and Pass Christian join the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Moss Point School...
Pass Christian School District joins others in requiring masks for students, employees
Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday...
Waffle House robbed at gunpoint; Authorities searching for suspect

Latest News

Tina Harris gets her first COVID-19 vaccination Friday at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church...
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport takes vaccines to under-served communities
Halter Marine will soon deliver the first two berthing barges to the U.S. Navy.
VT Halter Marine getting $41 million contract from U.S. Navy
Nicholaus Geiser is Mayor FoFo Gilich's new choice for fire chief. The appointment must still...
Biloxi mayor announces choice for new fire chief
The global pandemic has put a damper on several of Mississippi Power's environmental...
Mississippi Power cleans up Henderson Point
Mississippi Power volunteers spent a hot and humid Wednesday making a walking trail “enchanted”...
Mississippi Power volunteers work to ‘re-enchant’ Gulf Coast nature trail