New 2nd Air Force Commander comes home to Keesler Base

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A familiar face is back in command at Keesler Air Force Base, and she’s hoping her kinship to South Mississippi will help lead the Second Air Force through these uncertain times.

On Friday, Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson became leader of the Second Air Force at a change of command ceremony. Edmondson was also assigned at Keesler from 2015-17 as commander of the 81st Training wing.

She says despite the COVID-19 Delta variant, the goal is to continue training the Nation’s airmen. Much like she did during her last assignment as Commandant of Cadets at the Air Force Academy.

Maj. Gen. Tullos turns the Command flag over to Maj. Gen. Edmondson…who was in command of the 81st Training Wing @ KAFB from 2015-17. pic.twitter.com/TF7DL78YLt — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 30, 2021

“We learned so much when we dealt with it the first time,” Edmondson said. “Like Gen. Tullos, I was doing a similar thing at the A.F. Academy getting the 4,300 cadets through the pandemic in a very difficult environment with everyone living in dorms. Unfortunately I’m very familiar with what that environment means and some of the challenges.”

Edmondson takes over for Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, who helped guide the Second Air Force through the initial round of COVID-19. The Second Air Force is responsible for training 93% percent of branch personnel.

