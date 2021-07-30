WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New 2nd Air Force Commander comes home to Keesler Base

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A familiar face is back in command at Keesler Air Force Base, and she’s hoping her kinship to South Mississippi will help lead the Second Air Force through these uncertain times.

On Friday, Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson became leader of the Second Air Force at a change of command ceremony. Edmondson was also assigned at Keesler from 2015-17 as commander of the 81st Training wing.

She says despite the COVID-19 Delta variant, the goal is to continue training the Nation’s airmen. Much like she did during her last assignment as Commandant of Cadets at the Air Force Academy.

“We learned so much when we dealt with it the first time,” Edmondson said. “Like Gen. Tullos, I was doing a similar thing at the A.F. Academy getting the 4,300 cadets through the pandemic in a very difficult environment with everyone living in dorms. Unfortunately I’m very familiar with what that environment means and some of the challenges.”

Edmondson takes over for Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, who helped guide the Second Air Force through the initial round of COVID-19. The Second Air Force is responsible for training 93% percent of branch personnel.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Gulfport and Pass Christian join the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Moss Point School...
Pass Christian School District joins others in requiring masks for students, employees
Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday...
Waffle House robbed at gunpoint; Authorities searching for suspect

Latest News

Tina Harris gets her first COVID-19 vaccination Friday at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church...
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport takes vaccines to under-served communities
The Mississippi National Guard got a new improvement on one of its facilities. Hurricane...
National Guard opens renovated Readiness Center in Gulfport
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
The wienermobile delivered meals across Hattiesburg.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile delivers ‘Meals on Wheels’ in Hattiesburg