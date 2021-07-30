WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Nearly all of Mississippi has a high COVID transmission rate, CDC data shows

(KSLA)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than half of America has a high rate of COVID-19 transmission, and that includes nearly all of Mississippi.

County-by-county Center for Disease Control data shows all but three counties in the Magnolia State with high rates. Panola and Yalobusha counties are considered “substantial” while Sharkey County is moderate.

CDC data shows COVID transmission rates
CDC data shows COVID transmission rates(WLBT)

A high rate is where there are more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven day period and where 10% of tests are positive.

Substantial is between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 people and 8-9.9% positives.

Moderate is between 10 and 49 cases per 100,000 and 5-7.9% positives.

Low is between 0 and 9.9 new cases per 100,000 and 0 to 4.9% positives.

Less than 8% of U.S. counties fall under the low category, including none in Mississippi.

Experts agree the Delta variant is to blame for the spike in COVID transmission.

New evidence shows the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions.

Experts recommend wearing masks indoors, even if vaccinated, within virus hotspots. While vaccines are highly effective against serious illness and death, the contagious nature of the variant means vaccinated individuals may still be transmitting the virus to others.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Many South Mississippi school districts are requiring students and employees to wear masks as...
Multiple coast school districts will now require masks
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
Antoine Johnson - an aspiring rapper known by the stage name Noochii_B - died after being shot...
Victim of road rage shooting remembered for being a father, friend, and talented musician
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

Moss Point School District joins Pascagoula-Gautier and Picayune school districts in requiring...
Gulfport School District joins others in requiring masks for students, employees
Many South Mississippi school districts are requiring students and employees to wear masks as...
Multiple coast school districts will now require masks
vaccine clinics
Want to get the COVID vaccine? Here’s where to go this weekend
Halter Marine will soon deliver the first two berthing barges to the U.S. Navy.
VT Halter Marine getting $41 million contract from U.S. Navy