National Guard opens renovated Readiness Center in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi National Guard got a new improvement on one of its facilities. Hurricane Katrina damaged the World War Two Hangar 68 but now, it’s looking better than ever.

According to 1108th Aviation Group Commander, Col. Bradley Howe, the hangar suffered severe damage during Hurricane Katrina but was partially restored by the government in August 2015.

“The entire roof of this building was gone. Metals were off and there were holes everywhere. It was your typical scene after a hurricane,” said Howe. “It was pretty bad. They put the roof back on to save it and to keep it from getting wet.”

The restoration of the roof was completed in 2016, and the hangar was transferred to the Mississippi National Guard in 2016 but was uninhabitable.

In 2019, the Mississippi National Guard began renovations to transition this historical property. It was recorded by the Mississippi Department of Archives & History and the National Register of Historic Places, into a functional Readiness Center. The restoration of this military treasure was complete in May 2021.

Lt. Col. Nick Morgus said the Mississippi National Guard’s 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group hasn’t had its own facility to train new units. Instead, the group had to share with other facilities.

Morgus said that the group needs room to train others on how to do major maintenance on all the helicopters in the country’s army inventory.

“The unit themselves did not have a dedicated place to work on drill weekends. We train one weekend a month and two weeks during the summer for annual training. We had a shared facility so that we have our own location to actually train on drill weekends will give us more space,” said Morgus.

Howe said that the unit was split from the one in Yazoo City for several years for training. Now he’s happy to have a facility where everyone can train as a group.

“Now we all are in one spot, we’re close to the full-time facility, and we have all the administrators here now. You just don’t have that closeness like you have when you’re all in one place,” said Howe. “So now, when I come down to drill I can see all of my commanders, I can see all of my staff officers, I can go visit the soldiers, they’re all here and we can take care of them.”

You can find World War II artifacts at the renovated facility, donated by the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

