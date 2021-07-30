WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

National Guard opens renovated Readiness Center in Gulfport

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi National Guard got a new improvement on one of its facilities. Hurricane Katrina damaged the World War Two Hangar 68 but now, it’s looking better than ever.

According to 1108th Aviation Group Commander, Col. Bradley Howe, the hangar suffered severe damage during Hurricane Katrina but was partially restored by the government in August 2015.

“The entire roof of this building was gone. Metals were off and there were holes everywhere. It was your typical scene after a hurricane,” said Howe. “It was pretty bad. They put the roof back on to save it and to keep it from getting wet.”

The restoration of the roof was completed in 2016, and the hangar was transferred to the Mississippi National Guard in 2016 but was uninhabitable.

In 2019, the Mississippi National Guard began renovations to transition this historical property. It was recorded by the Mississippi Department of Archives & History and the National Register of Historic Places, into a functional Readiness Center. The restoration of this military treasure was complete in May 2021.

Lt. Col. Nick Morgus said the Mississippi National Guard’s 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group hasn’t had its own facility to train new units. Instead, the group had to share with other facilities.

Morgus said that the group needs room to train others on how to do major maintenance on all the helicopters in the country’s army inventory.

“The unit themselves did not have a dedicated place to work on drill weekends. We train one weekend a month and two weeks during the summer for annual training. We had a shared facility so that we have our own location to actually train on drill weekends will give us more space,” said Morgus.

Howe said that the unit was split from the one in Yazoo City for several years for training. Now he’s happy to have a facility where everyone can train as a group.

“Now we all are in one spot, we’re close to the full-time facility, and we have all the administrators here now. You just don’t have that closeness like you have when you’re all in one place,” said Howe. “So now, when I come down to drill I can see all of my commanders, I can see all of my staff officers, I can go visit the soldiers, they’re all here and we can take care of them.”

You can find World War II artifacts at the renovated facility, donated by the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Gulfport and Pass Christian join the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Moss Point School...
Pass Christian School District joins others in requiring masks for students, employees
Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday...
Waffle House robbed at gunpoint; Authorities searching for suspect

Latest News

Tina Harris gets her first COVID-19 vaccination Friday at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church...
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport takes vaccines to under-served communities
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Officials at Keesler taking a moment today to remember Airman Germenis during a change of...
New 2nd Air Force Commander comes home to Keesler Base
The wienermobile delivered meals across Hattiesburg.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile delivers ‘Meals on Wheels’ in Hattiesburg