Gautier Police searching for residential neighborhood shooting suspect

No one was injured, but a SUV was struck at least once.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Shots were fired in a Gautier neighborhood Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

According to Captain David Bever of the Gautier Police Department, the shooting took place around 10 am. in a residential neighborhood on Kingfisher Drive. No one was shot, but an SUV was struck in the back glass.

Since the time of the shooting, a witness reported seeing a black car of unknown make or model driving away from the crime scene. The shooting is now under investigation.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Gautier Police at (228) 497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

This story will be updated when new information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

