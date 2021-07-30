Extremely dangerous heat today between 9 AM and 7 PM with a heat index above 113 degrees possible. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are highly likely. Reduce your risk for succumbing to heat-related illness. If you are outdoors for a while today, drink more water than necessary and absolutely make an extra effort to seek air conditioning as often as possible. Isolated pop-up thunderstorms can’t be ruled out this afternoon but coverage should be below-normal for this time of year. More dangerous heat and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow. A rainier and less hot pattern is expected by Monday. The tropics are currently quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic with no new systems expected over the next five days.