Biloxi Fire Department closed to public after multiple cases of COVID-19 reported

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Fire Department is once again closed to public visits due to the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases being reported.

In the last week, five firefighters have tested positive, said a post on the department’s Facebook page Thursday night.

As a result, the city’s nine fire stations have returned to enhanced sanitizing daily and has closed the stations to visitors.

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney reports that the city's fire stations are once again closed to public visits because of the... Posted by Biloxi Fire Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.