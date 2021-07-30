WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Biloxi Fire Department closed to public after multiple cases of COVID-19 reported

Biloxi Fire Department is once again closed to public visits due to the increasing number of...
Biloxi Fire Department is once again closed to public visits due to the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases being reported.(Facebook/Biloxi Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Fire Department is once again closed to public visits due to the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases being reported.

In the last week, five firefighters have tested positive, said a post on the department’s Facebook page Thursday night.

As a result, the city’s nine fire stations have returned to enhanced sanitizing daily and has closed the stations to visitors.

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney reports that the city's fire stations are once again closed to public visits because of the...

Posted by Biloxi Fire Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
When classes begin in the Pascagoula-Gautier, Moss Point and Picayune school districts next...
Multiple coast school districts will now require masks
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
Antoine Johnson - an aspiring rapper known by the stage name Noochii_B - died after being shot...
Victim of road rage shooting remembered for being a father, friend, and talented musician
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,643 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new...
1,643 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Moss Point School District joins Pascagoula-Gautier and Picayune school districts in requiring...
Three Coast school districts set to wear masks when school returns
Sleeping fruit flies used in research at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans
Fly Bayou: The tiny fruit fly helps researchers in the fight against cancer
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’