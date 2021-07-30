Biloxi Fire Department closed to public after multiple cases of COVID-19 reported
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Fire Department is once again closed to public visits due to the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases being reported.
In the last week, five firefighters have tested positive, said a post on the department’s Facebook page Thursday night.
As a result, the city’s nine fire stations have returned to enhanced sanitizing daily and has closed the stations to visitors.
