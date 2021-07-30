Waffle House robbed at gunpoint; Authorities searching for suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday morning.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Waffle House on Tucker Road just north of I-10 in the St. Martin community.
According to a release from Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, workers and witnesses reported that a man walked into the Waffle House with a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money. No one was hurt in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a Black man with light-colored skin who is tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and a mask over his lower face. He left and drove off in a white four-door Ford Fusion with a sunroof and an unknown tag.
Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
