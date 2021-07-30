WLOX Careers
Waffle House robbed at gunpoint; Authorities searching for suspect

Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday...
Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a Waffle House in Jackson County early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Waffle House on Tucker Road just north of I-10 in the St. Martin community.

According to a release from Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, workers and witnesses reported that a man walked into the Waffle House with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

This surveillance photo shows the suspect authorities say robbed the Waffle House in St. Martin...
This surveillance photo shows the suspect authorities say robbed the Waffle House in St. Martin early Friday morning.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Black man with light-colored skin who is tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and a mask over his lower face. He left and drove off in a white four-door Ford Fusion with a sunroof and an unknown tag.

The suspect authorities say robbed a Waffle House in St. Martin early Friday drove off in this...
The suspect authorities say robbed a Waffle House in St. Martin early Friday drove off in this white four-door Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

