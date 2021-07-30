Airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base identified

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the Airman who died Wednesday at Keesler Air Force Base.

Airman Daniel J. Germenis died after being struck by a vehicle on base, said officials. Three others were also injured in that crash.

Germenis was assigned to the 336th Training Squadron as a technical student studying cyber systems operations.

“Team Keesler is devastated by the passing of one of our Airmen,” said Col. Bill Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander. “Every Airman matters at Team Keesler and has a vital role in our mission in support of national defense. We express our deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family, friends and Training Group team. He will be deeply missed.”

“The Airmen of the 336th Training Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base are devastated by this tragedy,” said Lt Col Ken Hirose, the 336 TRS commander. “Daniel was a model Airmen who was well-known throughout the organization for his enthusiasm and joyous spirit. He was a wingman to all of us and our thoughts are with his family.”

On Thursday, Emmett J. Bennett, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death. He’s already made his initial appearance before a judge in Gulfport.

Two of the injured men were treated at the Keesler Medical Center. The third was taken to a medical facility in New Orleans. All three are currently in stable condition.

The cause of the vehicle accident is still under investigation.

Those in need of counseling resources can contact a base chaplain, the mental health professionals, military and family life counselors, unit first sergeants and their chain of command. Phone numbers for most resources can be found on the official Keesler Air Force Base App or at www.keesler.af.mil.

