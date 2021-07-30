WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base identified

An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people injured Wednesday.(WLOX)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the Airman who died Wednesday at Keesler Air Force Base.

Airman Daniel J. Germenis died after being struck by a vehicle on base, said officials. Three others were also injured in that crash.

Germenis was assigned to the 336th Training Squadron as a technical student studying cyber systems operations.

“Team Keesler is devastated by the passing of one of our Airmen,” said Col. Bill Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander. “Every Airman matters at Team Keesler and has a vital role in our mission in support of national defense. We express our deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family, friends and Training Group team. He will be deeply missed.”

“The Airmen of the 336th Training Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base are devastated by this tragedy,” said Lt Col Ken Hirose, the 336 TRS commander. “Daniel was a model Airmen who was well-known throughout the organization for his enthusiasm and joyous spirit. He was a wingman to all of us and our thoughts are with his family.”

On Thursday, Emmett J. Bennett, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death. He’s already made his initial appearance before a judge in Gulfport.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

Two of the injured men were treated at the Keesler Medical Center. The third was taken to a medical facility in New Orleans. All three are currently in stable condition.

The cause of the vehicle accident is still under investigation.

Those in need of counseling resources can contact a base chaplain, the mental health professionals, military and family life counselors, unit first sergeants and their chain of command. Phone numbers for most resources can be found on the official Keesler Air Force Base App or at www.keesler.af.mil.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
When classes begin in the Pascagoula-Gautier, Moss Point and Picayune school districts next...
Multiple coast school districts will now require masks
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
Antoine Johnson - an aspiring rapper known by the stage name Noochii_B - died after being shot...
Victim of road rage shooting remembered for being a father, friend, and talented musician
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,643 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new...
1,643 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Hot weather lasts through the weekend. But, I'm watching for a shift to a rainier pattern by...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
The Mississippi High School Activities Association recently approved an inaugural season for...
Wrestling for high school, youth growing in Mississippi
Biloxi Fire Department is once again closed to public visits due to the increasing number of...
Biloxi Fire Department closed to public after multiple cases of COVID-19 reported