2 Lamar Co. high schools moving to virtual learning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District announced on Friday that Purvis and Oak Grove high schools will be transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks on both campuses.

According to Superintendent Steven Hampton, both high schools will be on a virtual schedule from Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Saturday, Aug. 14., 2021, with a return to in-person instruction Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

All extracurricular activities will be canceled and will resume on Monday, Aug. 16.

At this time, all other campuses will continue face-to-face instructions, according to Hampton.

