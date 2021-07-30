1,643 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,643 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths in the state on Friday. The number of new cases were reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 465 new cases and one new death reported during that 24-hour period.

This is why we are so concerned. This is the sharpest/highest climb in test positivity to date. https://t.co/yL6mkF09yc — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 26, 2021

The new cases were reported in Jackson County (145), Harrison County (162), Pearl River County (55), Hancock County (43), Stone County (43), and George County (17).

In the six southern counties of the state, one new death that occurred between June 28-29 in Jackson County.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 2722 51 60 8 Hancock 4280 88 70 14 Harrison 20,527 329 496 72 Jackson 15,232 252 244 35 Pearl River 5196 152 193 39 Stone 2296 37 85 14

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of July 29 at 3pm, there have been a total of 343,505 cases and 7,543 deaths reported.

Variants

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties. As of July 20, a total of 1,166 variant cases have been detected, with 25 of those resulting in death. That’s 153 more cases and three more deaths than was reported the week before on July 13.

In the six southernmost counties, COVID-19 variant cases have been reported in the following counties as of July 20, 2021: George County (2), Hancock County (8), Harrison County (49), Jackson County (15), Pearl River County (13), and Stone County (8). Deaths from the variant have been reported in Harrison County (1), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1).

Of the 1,166 variant cases reported in the state on July 20, a total of 716 were from the United Kingdom alpha variant. An additional 365 cases reported are from the India delta variant. The remaining 85 cases are from the South Africa beta, California epsilon and Japan/Brazil gamma variants.

Click here to see a breakdown of each county where variants have been found.

New CDC guidance. Delta is different. 95% of new cases still in unvaccinated in MS but spilling over to some vaccinated, especially older and immune compromised https://t.co/eWUZwrziDZ — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 28, 2021

Hospitalizations

In the last 10 days, hospitalizations in Mississippi have doubled. As of July 28, there were 776 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 216 were in the ICU and 105 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Hospitalizations skyrocketing (and younger age groups). Spoke with a large hospital yesterday with ~20 COVID in ICU. Age range 26-64 pic.twitter.com/fkb3G2TUZN — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 29, 2021

Recoveries

As of July 26, 2021, there are 317,559 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 34 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Weekly Overall Totals of Vaccinations Administered in Mississippi (MSDH)

Testing

As of July 25, a total of 3,010,386 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

