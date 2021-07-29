William Carey University prepares for students to return to campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University Crusaders may be starting a new school year on Aug. 23 with a record number of students, according to the University Executive Vice President, Dr. Ben Burnett.

“Our record number enrollment last year was just over 5,200,” Burnett said. “So, we certainly hope that we will be at least above 5,000 again for the third or fourth year in a row.”

Burnett said, no matter the number, the university is planning to welcome and register students for the fall semester in-person, with plans for in-person learning. He said COVID-19 is still a concern so they are ready for any changes.

“As we discovered a year and a half ago, we can change very quickly if we have to,” said Burnett. “William Carey has made a living on changing quickly with a tornado, a hurricane, and just whatever we are faced with we’ll just pivot and adjust however we have to.”

Burnett said for this fall semester COVID protocols will be the same as last year, including how to report COVID exposure or symptoms.

“...through an app on our website where our students can go in and everyday report any symptoms or exposure to COVID-19, any pending test results. So, we track all of that,” Burnett said.

He said if things do take a turn, WCU’S clinic, made possible through a partnership with Hattiesburg Clinic, will continue to be a great resource.

“That’s for our staff, students, and faculty who can go by there having problems, not just COVID related, but other issues as well,” Burnett said.

Burnett said, contingencies aside, they are staying the course of getting back to normal and welcoming new students in-person during the CareyWOW orientation weekend Aug. 19 - 22.

“It’s just a great way for transfer students and our first-time freshmen to come in and get a jump start on finding their way around campus,” Burnett said.

Burnett said it’s not too late to apply, and registration doesn’t end until Aug. 27. He said if you want a head start on registration and more information call (601) 318-6103.

