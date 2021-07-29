Waveland Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you have children ages 12 years or older that still need the vaccine?

Students and family members from Hancock and Harrison County schools, as well as anyone who wants to get vaccinated, can get the vaccine at the Waveland Pharmacy from July 29 - 31 from 10 am - 4 pm.

A representative at the pharmacy said they will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine options. Attendees are asked to fill out a form to get vaccinated, which is available online and at the pharmacy. No proof of insurance is being required to get the vaccine.

The pharmacy is also open for regularly scheduled vaccine appointments on Saturday, August 7 and 21, from 9 am - 5 pm.

