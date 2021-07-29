WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Victim of road rage shooting remembered for being a father, friend, and talented musician

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A father, a son, and a talented musician, Antoine Johnson was just 26 years old when he was gunned down earlier this month in what police have said was a road rage shooting.

On Wednesday, Johnson’s family and friends gathered at the intersection of Searle Avenue and 41st Street in Gulfport for a vigil to remember him.

”He was more than a friend to me. He was a brother,“ said Stephan Porte.

Dozens of loved ones showed up Wednesday to pay their respects to their friend Antoine Johnson,...
Dozens of loved ones showed up Wednesday to pay their respects to their friend Antoine Johnson, an aspiring rapper who was shot July 8 in what police say was a road rage shooting.(WLOX)

Porte met Johnson here on the Coast and the two quickly became close. He is one of many who had a close relationship with Johnson.

”I don’t have an older brother, but I have known (Johnson) since I was 13 or 14, and he has been there for me no matter what,” said Diamond Woods.

A talented rapper, Johnson was affectionately known by stage name Noochii_B. His friends say he had just started his own record label, Swampboy Records LLC, out of Atlanta last month. But it was his ability to make those around him smile that was perhaps his best talent.

I’m Noochii From HollyGrove 🤘🏾I’m Tryna Reach Yo Soul 👻 #NoochiiB #HollygroveGator #SwampBoy #Jupiter

Posted by noochii_b on Saturday, May 29, 2021

”He just always kept a smile. He always kept everybody laughing,” said Johnson’ close friend Anna Lisa Palacio. “It was always a good time when he was around. We ain’t never just sit there. He is probably up there making people laugh in heaven.”

The senseless way Johnson died has made his death that much harder to cope with, said those who knew him.

”That is what makes it bad, man. If it was something natural, it would be fine, man, but a senseless crime like that, that didn’t have to happen, no reason at all,” said Eric Williams, a close friend of Johnson’s who organized the vigil.

Sumn to post 🤷🏾‍♂️

Posted by noochii_b on Thursday, June 10, 2021

The vigil was filled with hugs as people smiled through their tears, sharing memories of Johnson. It’s a moment that, although sad, is one his friends believe Johnson would have appreciated.

Antoine Johnson is survived by his loving mother and his four children.

Rose Madge Madison, 34, has been charged with the July 8 murder of Johnson. Police say it started near Three Rivers Road and Airport Road after Madison and Johnson got into an argument. She then followed him and the two vehicles eventually stopped in the intersection of 41st and Searle. That’s when Madison shot Johnson multiple times, said Gulfport Police Department.

Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after...
Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after shooting a male driver in the area of 41st Street and Searle Avenue. Now, police have learned the victim died from his injuries, leading to Madison's upgraded charges.(Gulfport Police Department)

Madison is now being held in Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident
Nick Pittman died on July 24, 2021, after being shot at a home in Jackson County. He was 36.
Father killed in Jackson County remembered for being a protector, family man
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,895 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi
Glenda Williams addressed the Biloxi City Council Tuesday after a shooting in her neighborhood...
‘I shouldn’t be afraid to walk around in my home’: Residents address Biloxi council over string of recent shootings

Latest News

An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
Airman killed, three others injured on Keesler AFB after accident involving vehicle, pedestrians
Most students will start heading back to school beginning next year, prompting some parents to...
Some parents worried about rising COVID-19 cases ahead of school year
Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the...
Oxford star out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19
Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast