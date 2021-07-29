Victim of road rage shooting remembered for being a father, friend, and talented musician

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A father, a son, and a talented musician, Antoine Johnson was just 26 years old when he was gunned down earlier this month in what police have said was a road rage shooting.

On Wednesday, Johnson’s family and friends gathered at the intersection of Searle Avenue and 41st Street in Gulfport for a vigil to remember him.

”He was more than a friend to me. He was a brother,“ said Stephan Porte.

Dozens of loved ones showed up Wednesday to pay their respects to their friend Antoine Johnson, an aspiring rapper who was shot July 8 in what police say was a road rage shooting. (WLOX)

Porte met Johnson here on the Coast and the two quickly became close. He is one of many who had a close relationship with Johnson.

”I don’t have an older brother, but I have known (Johnson) since I was 13 or 14, and he has been there for me no matter what,” said Diamond Woods.

A talented rapper, Johnson was affectionately known by stage name Noochii_B. His friends say he had just started his own record label, Swampboy Records LLC, out of Atlanta last month. But it was his ability to make those around him smile that was perhaps his best talent.

I’m Noochii From HollyGrove 🤘🏾I’m Tryna Reach Yo Soul 👻 #NoochiiB #HollygroveGator #SwampBoy #Jupiter Posted by noochii_b on Saturday, May 29, 2021

”He just always kept a smile. He always kept everybody laughing,” said Johnson’ close friend Anna Lisa Palacio. “It was always a good time when he was around. We ain’t never just sit there. He is probably up there making people laugh in heaven.”

The senseless way Johnson died has made his death that much harder to cope with, said those who knew him.

”That is what makes it bad, man. If it was something natural, it would be fine, man, but a senseless crime like that, that didn’t have to happen, no reason at all,” said Eric Williams, a close friend of Johnson’s who organized the vigil.

The vigil was filled with hugs as people smiled through their tears, sharing memories of Johnson. It’s a moment that, although sad, is one his friends believe Johnson would have appreciated.

Antoine Johnson is survived by his loving mother and his four children.

Rose Madge Madison, 34, has been charged with the July 8 murder of Johnson. Police say it started near Three Rivers Road and Airport Road after Madison and Johnson got into an argument. She then followed him and the two vehicles eventually stopped in the intersection of 41st and Searle. That’s when Madison shot Johnson multiple times, said Gulfport Police Department.

Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after shooting a male driver in the area of 41st Street and Searle Avenue. Now, police have learned the victim died from his injuries, leading to Madison's upgraded charges. (Gulfport Police Department)

Madison is now being held in Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.