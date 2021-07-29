WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sales tax holiday good for business, bad for crowds in South Mississippi

By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting at midnight and going until midnight Saturday, people can avoid the seven percent sales tax on back-to-school items.

That includes clothing, footwear or school supplies ... if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

But for some businesses, the holiday is appreciated, but the timing is a little off.

For Molly McGuffee, owner of The Cotton Patch in Gulfport, the big back-to-school rush was a couple of weeks ago when the Gulfport School District began early for its new year-round schedule. For her, the sales tax holiday is like a second retail wave.

“I think parents are still out there trying to buy more,” said McGuffee. “I think it’s harder for us to get anything in right now. So, anytime we get anything new, they’re still coming back to try to get it.”

And a second chance for sales is appreciated because - although she still has plenty of stock - COVID created problems with delays. Still, McGuffee said the state may need to consider a new start time for the sales tax holiday for everybody’s benefit.

“With more and more schools doing the year-round plan, I think that we may need to move it to like early July or the last weekend in June just so they can go and get book bags and the big purchases and things like that,” said McGuffee.

Ferrell Alman, owner of S.F. Alman in Gulfport, has been riding a nice wave of business for the last few months, and this weekend is icing on the cake.

“I think some of the Gulfport people might come in and get those things that they want to take advantage of the tax-free - those extra items they might need and take advantage of that,” said Alman. “But for the rest of the folks out there just getting to school in the next few weeks. Yeah, I think it will be a big day Friday and Saturday for us.”

At Edgewater Mall, with its department stores already in sale mode, it’s the calm before the storm.

And that’s the perfect time for Cully Bush and his family from Leakesville.

“I do like the idea, but I don’t like the crowds,” said Bush. “Because it’s going to be absolute pandemonium that weekend. That’s why we’re here now. ... If you don’t get up early and you sleep in late, you’re probably not going to find what you’re looking for.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
When classes begin in the Pascagoula-Gautier, Moss Point and Picayune school districts next...
Multiple coast school districts will now require masks
Nick Pittman died on July 24, 2021, after being shot at a home in Jackson County. He was 36.
Father killed in Jackson County remembered for being a protector, family man
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,895 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi

Latest News

President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
The sales tax holiday was started to help out parents with back-to-school purchases. Some are...
Sales tax holiday good for business, bad for crowds
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has closed their main entrance to limit traffic at the hospital.
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport makes changes as COVID-19 cases surge
An excessive heat warning is in effect for heat index values in the 110-115°F range.
Outside workers react to excessive heat warning in South Mississippi
Nicholaus Geiser is Mayor FoFo Gilich's new choice for fire chief. The appointment must still...
Biloxi mayor announces choice for new fire chief