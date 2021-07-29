WLOX Careers
Pelicans send Bledsoe, Adams, 10th pick in draft to Memphis

Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams hang out in the Pelicans locker room. (Source: New Orleans Pelicans)(New Orleans Pelicans)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Pelicans made the first big move of the NBA offseason, trading away Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams, along with their 10th pick in Thursday’s draft, to Memphis in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, as well as this year’s 17th and 51st overall picks in the draft.

The moves reportedly save New Orleans up to almost 37 million dollars in cap space, giving them a lot of flexibility to sign a free agent point guard, depending on how they handle restricted free agents Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

