Pascagoula-Gautier School District first on the Coast to require mask

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When classes begin in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District next week, all students and employees will be required to wear masks.

The mandate includes everyone inside a school building or on a school bus. That announcement was made Thursday afternoon on the district’s Facebook page.

In the post, Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich reiterated that mandating masks is a decision that was reached out of an abundance of caution in an effort to keep children and employees safe.

“The prevalence of COVID infections in our school district, we’re tracing every bit of that data,” he said. “My hope is that we don’t have to continue to wear masks, but until we have something different, we have to rely on what the numbers say. And the numbers are giving us a higher number than what we saw last year. And we had a statewide mandate then based on statewide numbers. We’re at a higher number of new cases now.”

Rodolfich cited numbers from one year ago, saying that there were 1,342 new cases of COVID-19 reported on July 28, 2020. Just one week after that date, students in Pascagoula and Gautier returned to school with masks on. One year later, Mississippi is reporting more than 1,900 new cases as the delta variant continues to spread, causing what’s been called “the fourth wave.”

“It’s not subjective; it’s objective. This isn’t based on my feelings or anyone else’s. It’s based on the data,” said Rodolfich. “(This virus) doesn’t discriminate on who believes in it or who doesn’t. It’s indiscriminate. You have to lead in tough times and make decisions, but I don’t make these decisions alone. I conferred with the physicians at Singing River Health and with my board president.

It’s all about keeping people safe, said the longtime superintendent.

“We’re responsible for trying to keep people as safe as we can and masks are just one of the tools we have at our disposal to do that,” said Rodolfich.

PGSD’s new mask mandate will be re-evaluated at the school board meeting on Sept. 13, 2021. Between now and then, Rodolfich said he hopes to see the variants that are contributing to the increase in new cases burn itself out.

The school district has also partnered with Singing River Health System to give vaccinations to all PGSD employees on Aug. 2 in the parking lot at Pascagoula High School.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

