Oxford star out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the...
Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)(Hassan Ammar | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Coronavirus is claiming another Olympic dream.

Sam Kendricks, an Olympic bronze medalist and world champion pole vaulter, will not compete in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday night, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee tweeted that Kendricks has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation in alignment with local rules and protocols.

Out of respect for his privacy, USOPC said no further information would be given out.

Kendricks became a star at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. He took home a bronze medal in pole vaulting and went viral after stopping dead in his tracks upon hearing “The Star-Spangled Banner” being played.

He’s the first Ole Miss rebel athlete to make Team USA multiple times.

Kendricks is one of several athletes from Mississippi competing in this year’s Olympics.

