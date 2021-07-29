Mississippi Olympian Sam Kendricks speaks out after positive COVID-19 test

TOKYO (WMC) - Sam Kendricks, an Olympian from Oxford Mississippi, is out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The bronze medalist was set to compete in his second Olympic games but the virus took him out of the running. Kendricks took to Instagram Thursday morning to share a word on the situation.

In the post, he wrote:

“I’m in fine health, don’t worry about me! I’ll weather this predicament and isolation for the love of the game.MY TEAM USA! You are my team, and I’m not so far away. I am proud of you! My Family, my friends and my hometown, I’ll be home quick as I can back to the place I love most after I get out of this box. #teamusa”

In the video posted along with the above quote, Kendricks tells his fans and team to miss him if they want but he has plans to be back on the road soon to compete in every other event.

