Infrastructure bill exceeds $1 trillion

By David Kenney
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions in federal dollars could be headed to Mississippi in the future to help fix our aging infrastructure.

Currently, lawmakers in the Senate are debating a massive infrastructure bill.

The infrastructure bill now being debated in the Senate amounts to $1.2 trillion.

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington. The Biden administration is beginning to distribute expanded child tax credit payments, giving parents on average $423 in July 2021, with payments continuing through the end of the year.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The money would be funneled to states for transportation upgrades, roads, bridges, and water systems.

“We need to focus on the roads and bridges we know that the City Of Jackson has infrastructure issues as it relates to water and sewage,” said Congress Michael Guest.

Congressman Michael Guest says he’s yet to see the details of the bill.

There are current disputes among lawmakers on how to pay for it.

President Biden has hinted at raising the corporate tax rate and cracking down on tax enforcement on cryptocurrency.

Congressman Guest says he wants Mississippi leaders to decide where the money goes, not Washington politicians.

“Let the local municipalities like the city of Jackson really have some say in how that money is spent. I do not believe there’s a one size fits all model that works well for infrastructure,” said Congressman Guest.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee says he has dozens of projects where the money could be well spent and improve transportation and safety on a local level.

“Huge projects they’re everywhere then you just can’t have enough money,” says Mayor Butch Lee.

Upgrades to rural broadband are also in the bill, but Congressman Guest says he wants equal investment of the federal dollars.

Senators could take a vote on the bill and pass it to the house as early as this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

