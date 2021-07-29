WLOX Careers
Ed Orgeron speaks on Texas, Oklahoma potentially joining SEC

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - Ed Orgeron spoke with the Baton Rouge Rotary Club Wednesday and shared his thoughts on the SEC potentially adding Texas and Oklahoma. After the two schools formally requested invitations to join the conference on Tuesday, the SEC reportedly scheduled a meeting for Thursday - but the purpose of the meeting, and whether or not a vote is set to take place, is unknown as of Wednesday.

“I do believe it’s good. This is becoming a super-conference,” Orgeron said. “I think it’s going to help us in recruiting. I think it’s going to open up some areas that we didn’t recruit before. It’s going to open up their eyes a little bit. I think it’s good for us.”

