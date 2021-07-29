WLOX Careers
Biloxi mayor announces choice for new fire chief

Nicholaus Geiser is Mayor FoFo Gilich's new choice for fire chief. The appointment must still be approved by the Biloxi City Council.(City of Biloxi)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi could have a new fire chief by next week. Thursday, Mayor FoFo Gilich announced Nicholaus Geiser as his choice to take over the top job.

The appointment must be approved by a majority of the Biloxi City Council members, and it is on Tuesday’s council agenda.

Geiser, 41, currently serves as Deputy Chief of Management and is a 17-year veteran of the Biloxi Fire Department. He said service to the community is a family tradition.

“First, my uncles talked it up as the best job in the world. Second, the city reimbursed my tuition to finish up the degree and get the second one. And third, I had a desire to help people and not sit behind a desk for the rest of my life,” Geiser said of his decision to become a firefighter.

As part of his fire duties, Geiser is also a member of the Mississippi Task Force 3, an urban search and rescue team trained to conduct recovery and rescue operations after disasters. He has participated in several deployments, including efforts throughout Mississippi as well as in Florida for Hurricanes Michael and Dorian and Louisiana for Hurricane Laura.

If approved, Geiser would replace Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney, whose last day in the department is Aug. 5, 2021.

Also on Thursday, Mayor Gilich announced Jason Earl Davis will become the department’s assistant chief. That position held by Mark Dronet, who retired earlier this year.

Davis, 44, has been with the department since September 1998. His appointment does not require council approval.

