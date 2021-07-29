Many Gulf Coast casinos implement mask mandate for employees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many Gulf Coast casinos are now requiring their employees to wear masks as COVID-19 cases surge the state.

The Beau Rivage and Gold Strike is requiring all employees to wear face masks temporarily while working indoors. The decision takes effect today, July 29, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees.

MGM Resorts made the decision based on rising COVID-19 cases in Mississippi. Visitors and guests are not required to wear masks at this time.

This news comes a day after the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas announced they would require all guests and visitors to wear face masks, which takes effect on Friday, July 30. A letter from CEO and President Bill Hombuckle to Las Vegas MGM Resort employees noted the decision was determined by the rapid growth in COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths in Clark County, Nev.

The Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville announced that all casino workers and associates were required to be masked while in the casino last week. It was also the first large company in South Mississippi to mandate vaccines for the coronavirus.

Along with the other casinos, The Palace Casino in Biloxi is requiring employees to wear masks. The mask mandate went into effect this morning.

“Things are getting worse and doing nothing didn’t seem like the adult decision,” Palace General Manager Keith Crosby said.

Crosby said about half the staff voluntarily wore masks prior to this morning’s decision.

Additionally, the Treasure Bay Casino is only requiring unvaccinated workers to wear a mask.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.