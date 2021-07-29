WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

His name is Tamarack
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

Donations for Tamarack can be made on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facebook page.

Precious baby💙 We know you are scared & in pain, but you are safe & we will do whatever it takes to help you! You...

Posted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
FBI: Civilian facing federal charges in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Nick Pittman died on July 24, 2021, after being shot at a home in Jackson County. He was 36.
Father killed in Jackson County remembered for being a protector, family man
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,895 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi
A federal court jury convicted two men of conspiracy to possess and sell cocaine in Gulfport.
Jury convicts two men for drug conspiracy, seized over $200K from hidden compartment

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated
The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will...
IRS issues another round of refunds to 1.5 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Senate OKs bill to secure Capitol, help Afghans with visas