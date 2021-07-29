WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest

4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.(Hurricane Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, Utah (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy was found dead in his home after his grandmother had reported him missing.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office says Kache Wallis died from positional asphyxiation and was ruled an accident.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, Kache was put to bed July 24 but was not found in his bed the next morning when his grandmother checked on him.

Family and friends searched the home but couldn’t find the little boy, so they called police.

Officers couldn’t find Kache inside either and made search efforts outside with the help of the community and various other agencies.

During the course of the search and investigation, authorities decided to look inside the home again.

Detectives found Kache tucked inside a small toy chest in his bedroom.

Officials do not believe foul play was involved and say the death was accidental.

“Our sincerest condolences are sent to Kache and his family,” the police department wrote in a statement.

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE - 4 Year old child Accidental Death

Posted by Hurricane City Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
Airman killed, three others injured on Keesler AFB after accident involving vehicle, pedestrians
Nick Pittman died on July 24, 2021, after being shot at a home in Jackson County. He was 36.
Father killed in Jackson County remembered for being a protector, family man
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,895 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi
A federal court jury convicted two men of conspiracy to possess and sell cocaine in Gulfport.
Jury convicts two men for drug conspiracy, seized over $200K from hidden compartment

Latest News

New data from Pfizer shows a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection...
Booster shot hikes protection, Pfizer says
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Citizens are able to get the vaccine at the Waveland Pharmacy from July 29 - 31.
Waveland Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinic
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen